Moon vows digital innovation to meet needs of young generation
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that South Korea will pursue digital innovation to meet the needs of the young generation, praising young people for leading the nation's digital transformation.
Young people, who were born between the early 1980s and 2000s, have been at the center of digital innovation and a "second venture boom," Moon told a meeting with young executives of ventures and startups.
"The government will build the world's most advanced digital infrastructure for future generations," he said.
Moon also pledged the government will continue to reform regulations to promote digital innovation and lead the global standardization of technologies related to the metaverse.
The metaverse refers to a 3-D virtual shared world in which all activities can take place with the help of augmented- and virtual-reality services.
"Going forward, the government will continue to pursue digital innovation in all economic and social sectors," Moon said.
In particular, the government will step up efforts to build a so-called "data dam" to maximize the data utilization that will become the foundation of the digital economy, Moon said.
The government will lay a foundation for autonomous driving throughout the digitalization of roads and railways, Moon said.
