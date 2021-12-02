Lee narrows gap with Yoon to 33 pct vs. 34 pct: survey
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Ruling Democratic Party presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung is catching up with rival Yoon Seok-youl of the main opposition People Power Party with 33 percent support against Yoon's 34 percent, a survey showed Thursday.
The candidates posted the numbers in a hypothetical four-way race, narrowing the gap between the two to 1 percentage point, according to the survey of 1,015 people conducted Monday to Wednesday by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research.
Lee gained 1 percentage point from last week, while Yoon lost 1 point.
In third place was Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, at 5 percent, followed by Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party at 4 percent.
Lee led Yoon 37 percent to 36 percent when it came to election probability after the former gained 1 percentage point and the latter lost 4 points from last week.
The two were neck and neck in terms of being "unlikable" at 58 percent and 57 percent, respectively.
The DP and the PPP tied at 32 percent support.
President Moon Jae-in's approval rating stood at 41 percent while 53 percent disapproved.
The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)