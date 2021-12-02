Go to Contents
S. Korea, Visegrad Group countries sign MOU on R&D cooperation

17:35 December 02, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's science ministry said Thursday it has agreed with the Visegrad Group in Europe -- the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia -- to boost cooperation in the fields of research and development.

Lee Tai-hee, South Korea's deputy minister for planning and coordination at the science and ICT ministry, inked a memorandum of understanding with the Visegrad Group in Hungary earlier in the day, under which the sides agreed to exchange information and technology, foster exchange programs and conduct joint R&D projects starting in 2023.

"The combination of South Korea's globally leading technology in the field of applied science and V4's expertise in pure science will create a synergy effect, making the best research partners," Lee said.

The memorandum of understanding comes as South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed to bolster cooperation with the Visegrad group in areas related to technological transformation and in digital technology during his visit to Budapest last month.

