Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #South Korea omicron

False info given by omicron-positive couple in contact tracing puts many at infection risks

16:27 December 02, 2021

INCHEON, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- A couple, who tested positive for the omicron coronavirus variant for the first time in South Korea, was found to have lied about how they went home from the airport upon return from Nigeria, leaving dozens of people exposed to the risk of infection.

The couple -- a pastor and his wife in their 40s -- initially told health authorities they took one of the officially designated infection-proof "quarantine" taxies to return home from Incheon International Airport on Nov. 24.

But it was found later that a friend of the couple, a Uzbek national, drove them home in a private vehicle. That left the friend out of health authorities' radar even after the couple tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 25.

The friend moved around without any restrictions for six days, coming into contact with some 50 people, including family, friends and co-workers, and putting them at risk of COVID-19 infection.

Officials said three of them -- his wife, his mother-in-law and a friend -- have been categorized as suspected omicron cases and an investigation is under way.

Health authorities said they are mulling over the option of filing charges of infectious disease prevention law violations against the couple, saying "their false statement left the Uzbek man uncategorized as those who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients."

This image shows an airport worker on duty at Incheon International Airport on Dec. 2, 2021. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK