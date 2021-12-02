Go to Contents
Hyundai Motor to supply 2,300 vehicles for disabled Libyans

16:30 December 02, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Thursday it will deliver 2,300 vehicles for disabled victims in Libya by 2022.

Hyundai signed a contract with the General authority for social solidarity Fund to supply the 2,300 vehicles, including 800 Tucson SUVs, 700 Elantra (or Avante) compacts and 800 Creta SUVs, to those wounded in Libya's 2014-20 civil war, the company said in a statement.

The solidarity fund will finance half of the purchasing costs of the vehicles specially designed for the disabled, it said.

Hyundai didn't provide the value of the contract.

