3,394 students test positive for COVID-19 in past week: ministry
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- A total of 3,394 students across the country have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week following the resumption of full-fledged in-person classes late last month, officials said Thursday.
According to the education ministry, the number of newly reported patients at kindergartens and elementary, middle and high schools between Nov. 25 and Wednesday represents a new high in terms of weekly student patient figures.
The average number of daily new student patients during the week stood at 484.9. The accumulative student patient number since the opening of the spring semester in March amounted to 41,508, officials said.
The ministry added that 272 school employees have contracted the virus during the period, while 355 students and 53 faculty members at universities have also tested positive.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)