06:57 December 03, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines from major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- Health authorities to tighten restrictions on private gatherings in wider Seoul area (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Strengthened distancing rules imminent on omicron concerns (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't considers tightening restrictions on private gatherings (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't belatedly considers reducing number of people allowed in private gatherings (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea set to tighten rules on private gatherings, vaccine pass (Segye Times)
-- Complicated COVID-19 shock grips S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Heated debates on identity of omicron strain (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Slow process of omicron variant testing raises concerns over further infections (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea to bring back strong restrictions on private meetings (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Tougher restrictions on private gatherings imminent (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 607.9 tln-won super budget pending in parliament ahead of 2022 presidential election (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- All arrivals in Korea must go into isolation for 10 days (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Push for return to normal life marred by omicron, soaring cases (Korea Herald)
-- Omicron variant looms large over Korea (Korea Times)
(END)

