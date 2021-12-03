Korean-language dailies

-- Health authorities to tighten restrictions on private gatherings in wider Seoul area (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Strengthened distancing rules imminent on omicron concerns (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't considers tightening restrictions on private gatherings (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't belatedly considers reducing number of people allowed in private gatherings (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea set to tighten rules on private gatherings, vaccine pass (Segye Times)

-- Complicated COVID-19 shock grips S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Heated debates on identity of omicron strain (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Slow process of omicron variant testing raises concerns over further infections (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea to bring back strong restrictions on private meetings (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Tougher restrictions on private gatherings imminent (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 607.9 tln-won super budget pending in parliament ahead of 2022 presidential election (Korea Economic Daily)

