S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will limit private gatherings to six people in the capital area and eight in other regions for four weeks starting next week, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday.
Kim announced the new measure during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in the country.
Currently the cap is 10 people in the capital area and 12 in other regions under the country's "living with COVID-19" scheme that began last month.
Kim also said restaurants and cafes will be added to the list of facilities requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry.
The government will allow a one-week grace period before enforcing the rule.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)