Nat'l Assembly passes record 607.7 tln won gov't budget for 2022

10:00 December 03, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly passed the 2022 government budget Friday, a record high amount of 607.7 trillion won (US$516.3 billion) to cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and other expenses.

The bill's passage came a day after the legal deadline, as last-minute negotiations between the ruling Democratic Party and main opposition People Power Party caused a delay in the finance ministry's computation work.

The final budget is an increase of 3.3 trillion won from the government proposal, the second consecutive year the sum has been expanded by the Assembly.

The National Assembly holds a plenary session to handle the government's 2022 budget bill at the Assembly compound in Seoul on Dec. 3, 2021. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

