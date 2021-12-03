Go to Contents
Co-head of ruling party's election committee tenders resignation over private life

11:05 December 03, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- A co-head of the ruling Democratic Party's election campaign committee tendered her resignation Friday, just days after her appointment, following allegations she divorced after bearing a child through an affair.

Cho Dong-youn, an Army major-turned-assistant professor of military science at Seokyeong University in Seoul, was named a co-standing chairperson for the DP's election committee Tuesday, due mainly to her image as a young working mom with expertise in the defense and space sectors.

But she came immediately under attack following the allegations surrounding her divorce.

On Friday, Cho offered to resign as a co-campaign chief while pleading for attacks against her family and children to stop, DP Chairman Song Young-gil said.

Song said the DP has not decided whether to accept Cho's resignation offer and said Cho's private life must remain separate from her political career.

Lee Jae-myung (L), the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, poses for a photo with Cho Dong-youn, a military science professor, during a ceremony at the party's headquarters in Seoul on Nov. 30, 2021, to mark the designation of Cho as a co-leader of Lee's election campaign committee. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

