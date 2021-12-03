Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military #coronavirus

Military reports 38 more COVID-19 cases

10:57 December 03, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 38 additional COVID-19 cases Friday amid growing concerns over the new omicron variant, raising the total caseload among military personnel to 2,476.

Three Army conscripts stationed in Yeoncheon, 62 kilometers north of Seoul, contracted the virus after their fellow was infected.

Ten military personnel contracted the virus during and after their vacations and off-base trips. Ten others tested positive after developing symptoms.

An Army trainee based in Nonsan, 213 kilometers south of Seoul, tested positive as well.

All but one of the additional patients reported Friday were fully vaccinated, the military said.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, 262 patients are still under treatment. The total number of breakthrough infections reached 755.

South Korea's daily coronavirus cases fell slightly below 5,000 on Friday, but the number of critically ill patients hit yet another record high, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

In this file photo taken Oct. 3, 2021, soldiers walk at a bus terminal in eastern Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK