Seoul stocks down late Fri. morning on tightened virus curbs
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower Friday as health authorities strengthened virus curbs amid spiking cases and the potential spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 2.53 points, or 0.09 percent, to trade at 2,942.74 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks traded bearish as the government has decided to limit private gatherings to six people in the capital area and eight in other regions for four weeks, starting next week.
Restaurants and cafes will be added to the list of facilities that require COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for the virus.
South Korea's new daily coronavirus cases fell below 5,000 on Friday, but the number of critically ill patients refreshed its record high.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics retreated 1.58 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slumped 3.33 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver traded flat, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics decreased 0.67 percent.
Among gainers, top automaker Hyundai Motor increased 0.24 percent, and No. 1 bank Kakao Bank jumped 4.15 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,179.45 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.55 won from the previous session's close.
