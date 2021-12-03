Moon replaces eight vice minister-level officials
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday replaced eight vice minister-level officials, including those at the culture and agriculture ministries, the presidential office said.
Kim Hyun-hwan, the culture ministry's director of planning and coordination office, was promoted to first vice culture minister, and Oh Yeong-woo, the first vice culture minister, was named second vice culture minister.
Kim Jong-hoon, the agriculture ministry's director for planning and coordination, was promoted to vice agriculture minister, and Lee Heung-kyo, head of fire agency in Busan, was picked as fire commissioner of the Korean National Fire Agency.
Park Byung-hong, assistant agriculture minister, was named as a head of the Rural Development Administration, and Jeong Bong-hun, vice commissioner general at the Korea Coast Guard, was promoted to head the agency.
Yoo Guk-hee, a veteran science official, was named as a head of the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, and Kim Chang-soo, a presidential secretary for unification policy, was named as secretary-general of the National Unification Advisory Council.
