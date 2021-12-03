(LEAD) 22 Chinese rescued from sinking fishing boat in southern waters
YEOSU, South Korea, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- All 22 Chinese sailors were rescued Friday from their fishing boat sinking in South Korea's southern waters after colliding with a rock, the Coast Guard said.
The 1,000-ton Chinese vessel started sinking at 10:59 a.m. after the collision in waters 22 kilometers southeast of Ganyeo Rock near the southern coastal city of Yeosu, 450 kilometers south of Seoul, according to officials.
All of the boat's 22 crew members were safely evacuated, and none were suspected of being infected with COVID-19.
Coast Guards officials were dispatched after being alerted of the accident by Chinese authorities, which received a distress signal from the boat.
