Recommended #Chinese boat #accident

(LEAD) 22 Chinese rescued from sinking fishing boat in southern waters

14:57 December 03, 2021

(ATTN: REWRITES headline, lead; UPDATES with more details; ADDS photo)

YEOSU, South Korea, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- All 22 Chinese sailors were rescued Friday from their fishing boat sinking in South Korea's southern waters after colliding with a rock, the Coast Guard said.

The 1,000-ton Chinese vessel started sinking at 10:59 a.m. after the collision in waters 22 kilometers southeast of Ganyeo Rock near the southern coastal city of Yeosu, 450 kilometers south of Seoul, according to officials.

This photo provided by the Yeosu Coast Guard on Dec. 3, 2021, shows a rescue operation of sailors from a sinking Chinese fishing boat in the southern waters of South Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

All of the boat's 22 crew members were safely evacuated, and none were suspected of being infected with COVID-19.

Coast Guards officials were dispatched after being alerted of the accident by Chinese authorities, which received a distress signal from the boat.

This photo provided by the Yeosu Coast Guard on Dec. 3, 2021, shows a rescue operation of sailors from a sinking Chinese fishing boat in the southern waters of South Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

