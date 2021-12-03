S. Korea to reaffirm 'invariable' commitment to world peace in PKO meeting: vice FM
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's vice foreign minister said Friday the country will reaffirm its "invariable" commitment to fostering peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the world at the virtual U.N. peacekeeping ministerial meeting slated for next week.
Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon made the remarks during an opening ceremony for a special exhibition that the ministries of foreign affairs and defense opened in Seoul ahead of the two-day Seoul UN Peacekeeping Ministerial set to begin next Tuesday.
Under the main theme of "Peace for all and our future," the exhibition will run through Dec. 12 and shows the history and outcomes of U.N. peacekeeping operations and South Korea's contributions to the efforts. It also displays South Korean-made equipment for peace missions.
"By successfully hosting the peacekeeping ministerial conference, South Korea will emerge as a core contributor that leads international discourse in the realms of international peace and security," Choi said during the ceremony.
"(The conference) will serve as a crucial opportunity to reaffirm our country's invariable will to contribute to peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the world," he added.
Seoul had initially planned to host the in-person conference in Seoul, with the attendance of about 400 people from more than 100 nations, including foreign and defense ministers. But it later decided to host it virtually due to the omicron variant.
"Even if the conference will take place via videoconferencing, we will make thorough preparations until the end to ensure that the conference can achieve the desired outcome as a venue to muster up the political will of the international community regarding U.N. peacekeeping activities," he said.
