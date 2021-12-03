BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March

Go to Contents
18:06 December 03, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS will continue its latest live concert series in Seoul in March, its management agency said Friday, after the group successfully finished its sold-out live concerts in Los Angeles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"See you in Seoul, March 2022," Big Hit Music announced in a brief posting to the group's official Twitter account, without giving details.

Big Hit officials said the company will push for a concert with a live audience as it will be the group's first chance to meet its home fans in person in two years.

On Monday, member Jin said during a press conference held before the second of the four concerts at SoFi Stadium in L.A. that the septet plans to resume live concerts in Seoul.

The group's first in-person concerts in two years, the latest concert series titled "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA" has drawn a combined audience of 200,000 on Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2 in the U.S. city.

Before, the K-pop band had its last offline concerts in Seoul in 2019. It was later scheduled to launch a world tour in April 2020 but was forced to cancel it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Industry insiders predicted the pandemic will be a variable affecting the group's plan to hold an in-person concert in Seoul in March as the government is considering stricter distancing measures amid growing concerns over the new omicron variant.

This image captured from BTS' official Twitter account shows a post announcing the K-pop group's plan to hold a concert in Seoul in March. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

