BTS to hold live concert in Seoul in March
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS will continue its latest live concert series in Seoul in March, its management agency said Friday, after the group successfully finished its sold-out live concerts in Los Angeles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"See you in Seoul, March 2022," Big Hit Music announced in a brief posting to the group's official Twitter account, without giving details.
Big Hit officials said the company will push for a concert with a live audience as it will be the group's first chance to meet its home fans in person in two years.
On Monday, member Jin said during a press conference held before the second of the four concerts at SoFi Stadium in L.A. that the septet plans to resume live concerts in Seoul.
The group's first in-person concerts in two years, the latest concert series titled "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA" has drawn a combined audience of 200,000 on Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1-2 in the U.S. city.
Before, the K-pop band had its last offline concerts in Seoul in 2019. It was later scheduled to launch a world tour in April 2020 but was forced to cancel it due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Industry insiders predicted the pandemic will be a variable affecting the group's plan to hold an in-person concert in Seoul in March as the government is considering stricter distancing measures amid growing concerns over the new omicron variant.
