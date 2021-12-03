BTS releases new 'Butter' remix
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean superband BTS dropped a "holiday remix" of its megahit single "Butter" on Friday in time for the Christmas and New Year season, the group's management agency announced.
The new version is a carol pop genre track with a festive mood for the holiday season, Big Hit Music said.
Released in May, the original version of "Butter" stayed for 10 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart. It marked the group's second English-language single after another global hit "Dynamite" from last August.
The group has since released several versions of the song, including a remix featuring popular American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
The song's popularity earned the group the top honor of the artist of the year at this year's American Music Awards, one of the three biggest music awards in the United States. The K-pop giant also won its second Grammy nomination, this time with "Butter" for best pop duo or group performance.
Earlier in the day, the group finished the last of its four sold-out concerts in Los Angeles. They were the group's first in-person concerts in two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We prepared this remix with gratitude for the fans' passionate support and love for 'Butter'," the agency said.
