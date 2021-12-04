Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 December 04, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-3 Sunny 0

Incheon 06/-2 Cloudy 0

Suwon 07/-4 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 07/-2 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 09/-2 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 06/-6 Sunny 0

Gangneung 09/00 Sunny 0

Jeonju 09/-1 Sunny 20

Gwangju 10/01 Cloudy 20

Jeju 14/07 Cloudy 20

Daegu 09/-1 Sunny 0

Busan 11/01 Sunny 0

(END)

