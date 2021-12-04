Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 December 04, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-3 Sunny 0
Incheon 06/-2 Cloudy 0
Suwon 07/-4 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 07/-2 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 09/-2 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 06/-6 Sunny 0
Gangneung 09/00 Sunny 0
Jeonju 09/-1 Sunny 20
Gwangju 10/01 Cloudy 20
Jeju 14/07 Cloudy 20
Daegu 09/-1 Sunny 0
Busan 11/01 Sunny 0
