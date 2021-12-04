Go to Contents
Minor quake hits off Baengnyeong Island, no damage reported

13:50 December 04, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- A 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 12:33 a.m. on Saturday in waters 16 kilometers northwest of Baengnyeong Island near the inter-Korean western border.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to properties, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The epicenter was located at a latitude of 38.02 degrees north and a longitude of 124.52 degrees east, while its depth was an estimated 20 km.

This image, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows the location of the epicenter of an earthquake that hit waters 16 kilometers off Baengnyeong Island near the inter-Korean western border at 12:33 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
