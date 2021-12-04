Minor quake hits off Baengnyeong Island, no damage reported
13:50 December 04, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- A 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 12:33 a.m. on Saturday in waters 16 kilometers northwest of Baengnyeong Island near the inter-Korean western border.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to properties, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The epicenter was located at a latitude of 38.02 degrees north and a longitude of 124.52 degrees east, while its depth was an estimated 20 km.
