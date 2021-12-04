BTS opens L.A. stop of 2021 Jingle Ball Tour
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean superband BTS has taken the opening stage for the Los Angeles stop of this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, the largest year-end radio show in the United States, the group's agency said Saturday.
The septet performed its English-language hit singles "Butter" and "Dynamite," with the latter sung in a "holiday remix" version in time for the Christmas season, during the show Friday (U.S. time), Big Hit Music said.
"It's really nice to be on the Jingle Ball stage again in two years. I missed you all," the group said. "We will focus on enjoying every moment with ARMY (BTS fans) next year."
BTS took part in the annual music festival in 2019 and an online version of the event last year due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
Among the big names that also hit the same L.A. stage as BTS this year were Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and The Kid LAROI.
Before the year-end radio show, BTS threw its first in-person concerts in two years in Los Angeles on Nov. 27 and 28, and Dec. 1 and 2.
The four concerts, titled "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – LA," at SoFi Stadium have drawn a combined audience of 214,000, according to the agency.
The group is to return home Monday, wrapping up its 20-day trip to the U.S.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)