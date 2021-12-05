Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military #coronavirus

Military reports 24 more COVID-19 cases

14:43 December 05, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 24 additional COVID-19 cases, including two dozen breakthrough ones, Sunday amid growing concerns over the new omicron variant, raising the total caseload among the armed forces to 2,512.

Military personnel from Army, Navy, Air Force and direct units under the defense ministry tested positive for the virus, the military said.

Among them, 22 contracted the virus at least two weeks after completing their vaccinations, bringing the total number of breakthrough infections in the military to 788, it noted.

In the Nov. 1, 2021, file photo, soldiers in uniform head to Seoul Station. (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK