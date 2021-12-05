(LEAD) Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors make history with 5th straight K League title

Jeonbuk could have claimed the title with a draw. A Jeonbuk draw and an Ulsan victory over Daegu FC would have knotted the two rivals at 74 points. But Jeonbuk held a substantial edge in the first tiebreak category, goals scored, at 69-62. Under this scenario, Ulsan would've had to score eight more goals than Jeonbuk on Sunday, not impossible but highly improbable.