(2nd LD) Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors make history with 5th straight K League title

"We faced a lot of pressure. We'd won four titles in a row, and we were expected to win our fifth straight," said Kim, who'd won championships as a player with Jeonbuk in 2009 and 2011, and then as an assistant coach for the first four of the current run of five straight. "We were always supposed to beat teams 4-0 or 5-0, and winning 1-0 would be considered disappointing. But we can put those tough moments behind us, because we had a perfect finish today. This is even better than winning as a player."