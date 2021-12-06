Go to Contents
06:58 December 06, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines from major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 6.

Korean-language dailies
-- Omicron variant begins to spread in local communities, cases now at 12 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ban on cram schools? Complaints over vaccine pass for adolescents (Kookmin Daily)
-- Vaccinating children a must? 'Vaccine pass for cram school' creates dilemma (Donga Ilbo)
-- Complaints grow over 'forced vaccine' for adolescents amid vaccine pass system (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Hollow election pledges only to create confusion among voters (Segye Times)
-- COVID-19 deaths hit record high of 70, Seoul also reports suspected omicron variant case (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Omicron variant spreads, Seoul, Ansan also report suspected cases (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Omicron variant cases reach 12, most of whom unvaccinated (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Studying alone is not allowed, though eating alone is ok?' Outcry grows over vaccine pass (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Employment shock from electric car market, 40,000 leave auto parts sector (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Low-price coffee stores surge, franchise shops in extreme competition (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Omicron affects flights, vaccine pass system (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Reopening plans put in reverse as cases soar, omicron spreads(Korea Herald)
-- Tighter vaccine pass rules incur backlash (Korea Times)
(END)

