Korean-language dailies

-- Omicron variant begins to spread in local communities, cases now at 12 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ban on cram schools? Complaints over vaccine pass for adolescents (Kookmin Daily)

-- Vaccinating children a must? 'Vaccine pass for cram school' creates dilemma (Donga Ilbo)

-- Complaints grow over 'forced vaccine' for adolescents amid vaccine pass system (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Hollow election pledges only to create confusion among voters (Segye Times)

-- COVID-19 deaths hit record high of 70, Seoul also reports suspected omicron variant case (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Omicron variant spreads, Seoul, Ansan also report suspected cases (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Omicron variant cases reach 12, most of whom unvaccinated (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Studying alone is not allowed, though eating alone is ok?' Outcry grows over vaccine pass (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Employment shock from electric car market, 40,000 leave auto parts sector (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Low-price coffee stores surge, franchise shops in extreme competition (Korea Economic Daily)

