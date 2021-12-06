Monday's weather forecast
09:00 December 06, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 11/00 Cloudy 40
Incheon 10/01 Cloudy 40
Suwon 11/-1 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 11/00 Sunny 20
Daejeon 12/-2 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 09/-2 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 15/04 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 13/01 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 14/02 Sunny 20
Jeju 16/08 Cloudy 20
Daegu 13/00 Sunny 20
Busan 16/07 Cloudy 30
