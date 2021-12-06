Go to Contents
Monday's weather forecast

09:00 December 06, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/00 Cloudy 40

Incheon 10/01 Cloudy 40

Suwon 11/-1 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 11/00 Sunny 20

Daejeon 12/-2 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 09/-2 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 15/04 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 13/01 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 14/02 Sunny 20

Jeju 16/08 Cloudy 20

Daegu 13/00 Sunny 20

Busan 16/07 Cloudy 30

(END)

