S. Korea reports additional case of highly pathogenic bird flu
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported an additional case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a chicken farm Monday, bringing the total number of cases in poultry to 10 since last fall.
The latest case occurred at a farm raising around 36,000 chickens in Yeongam, 384 kilometers south of Seoul, the agriculture ministry said.
The government will begin an emergency inspection of all chicken farms in the country Monday to prevent the disease from spreading further.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is very contagious among birds and can cause severe illness and even death, especially in domestic poultry.
