(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 7)

It seems appropriate for Yoon to have chosen Kim Chong-in as the chief of his campaign committee as the latter is likely to help the "conservative" candidate to extend his support base by embracing centrist and liberal voters. Kim has been recognized for his role as a "kingmaker" regardless of ideological differences coupled with his caliber as an architect of major national agendas and policies. Yoon has also come to terms with party Chairman Lee Jun-seok who is regarded as a key figure to attract young voters in their 20s and 30s. Once they work together more closely through mutual cooperation, they are likely to create a successful outcome that can meet the public's expectations.