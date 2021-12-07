(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 7)
Restore trust with unity
Yoon should show leadership and vision
Yoon Suk-yeol, presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), inaugurated his campaign committee Monday after a month-long internal feud with the party leadership over campaign-related issues. Though belated, it is fortunate for Yoon, a leading presidential contender, to launch the committee. Yoon and his party should not repeat such infighting in the lead-up to the March 9 presidential poll. Instead, they must work together as "one team" to regain the public's trust and present policy options and a vision for the future.
In this vein, it is proper for Yoon to promise to promote "unity" of all people regardless of gender, age, ideology and region as the first key agenda item for his campaign. "The time has passed when politics is done by a certain "person." It should be carried out by "people," Yoon said during the inaugural campaign ceremony held in the Olympic Stadium, southern Seoul.
Yoon's office has said his campaign will focus on three values ― freedom, fairness and economic growth ― in an apparent bid to woo support from critics of the Moon Jae-in administration. As a matter of fact, discontent has been growing over the lack of fairness under the current government due to its "unilateral" implementation of excessive regulatory policies, greatly undermining the private sector's economic activities.
It seems appropriate for Yoon to have chosen Kim Chong-in as the chief of his campaign committee as the latter is likely to help the "conservative" candidate to extend his support base by embracing centrist and liberal voters. Kim has been recognized for his role as a "kingmaker" regardless of ideological differences coupled with his caliber as an architect of major national agendas and policies. Yoon has also come to terms with party Chairman Lee Jun-seok who is regarded as a key figure to attract young voters in their 20s and 30s. Once they work together more closely through mutual cooperation, they are likely to create a successful outcome that can meet the public's expectations.
Yoon and the party leadership need to reflect on the recent internal conflicts that lasted for about a month, resulting in a loss of some public support for the opposition candidate. The conflicts resulted from a power game among party members with the growing possibility of Yoon winning the election as a large portion of the people want to see a change of government.
Yoon needs to do his best to unify the people. Most people don't want him to seize power by merely taking advantage of the policy failures of the current administration. They want to have a new leader capable of tackling the diverse knotty problems facing the country such as income inequality, social polarization, youth unemployment, the low birthrate and an aging society.
Further, he needs to present how to deal with crucial diplomatic issues amid rising tensions between the United States and China and stalled denuclearization talks with North Korea. Yoon and the PPP should maintain humble attitude before the people. They should remember the relatively high support for Yoon and the party is not because they are doing well but because the Moon administration is disappointing the public with endless policy blunders.
(END)