Today in Korean history
Dec. 8
1995 -- Former President Choi Kyu-hah receives a summons for testimony in relation to a coup and massacre in Gwangju.
1997 -- Daewoo Motor announces plans to take over Ssangyong Motor.
2002 -- South and North Korea agree to open a temporary road between Seoul and Sinuiju.
2003 -- The parliamentary panel endorses plans to build an administrative capital.
2008 -- A new round of six-way talks begins in Beijing on North Korea's nuclear weapons program and how to verify its accounting of the program.
2013 -- South Korea announces a new air defense zone to counter China's unilateral decision to expand its own, bolstering Seoul's sovereignty over a reef and other islands off the southern coast of the Korean Peninsula.
2017 -- The Seoul Central District Court sentences Choi Eun-young, former chairwoman of the now-defunct Hanjin Shipping Co., to 18 months in prison for selling off her family's stake in the shipping company days before it announced a court-led debt restructuring plan.
2019 -- North Korea says it conducted a "very important test" at its western satellite launching site, prompting speculation that a new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missile could have been tested.
