Military reports 21 more COVID-19 cases

10:54 December 07, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 21 additional COVID-19 cases, including 19 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,552.

Of the new cases, 10 people are from the Army, four from the Air Force, one from the Marine Corps and six from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, officials said.

Of the total military caseload, 826 are breakthrough cases. Currently, 283 miliary personnel are still under treatment.

This file photo, taken on May 25, 2021, shows soldiers receiving COVID-19 tests at a makeshift clinic in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

