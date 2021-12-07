Senior Samsung Electronics exec named new CEO of Samsung SDI
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- A senior executive at Samsung Electronics Co. has been tapped as the new chief of the battery producer Samsung SDI Co., company officials said Tuesday.
Choi Yoon-ho, a president in charge of the management support department at the world's top smartphone and memory chip maker, will replace current Samsung SDI CEO Jun Young-hyun to take the helm of the battery manufacturer.
Jun has been promoted to vice chairman and will lead the company's board as new chairman.
Choi, 58, has spent his career at Samsung Electronics since the late 1980s, having worked at its European unit in Britain and mostly at the management support teams.
Prior to his last position, he served as an executive at Samsung's mobile business division from 2014-17 and the now-disbanded control tower of the conglomerate, Samsung Future Strategy Office from 2010-14.
"Samsung SDI expects it will greatly strengthen its global business competitiveness with the appointment of Choi as the new CEO, who has management capabilities as a finance and global business expert," the company said in a release.
