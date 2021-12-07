National security office to create new secretary position for technology, cyber security
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Office will establish a new secretary position in charge of technology and cybersecurity, as it seeks to cope with intensifying competition for new technologies and growing security risks in computer networks, officials said Tuesday.
The new secretary will be tasked with strengthening research and development capabilities at security-related ministries and government agencies, the presidential office said in a statement.
To that end, the security office will expand cooperation with relevant ministries, including the science and technology ministry, and come up with plans to develop cooperation between government and private sectors, according to the statement.
The new secretary will also make efforts to bolster cooperation with the United States and step up international cooperation on the research and development of new technologies.
In addition, South Korea will continue to expand cooperation with the U.S. to cope with cyber attacks and set up international standards on cybersecurity, the statement said.
