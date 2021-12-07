China Crystal New Material Holdings to raise 6.5 bln won via stock offering
18:29 December 07, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 7 (Yonhap) -- China Crystal New Material Holdings Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 6.5 billion won (US$5.5 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 4 million common shares at a price of 1,600 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
