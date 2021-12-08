Go to Contents
07:01 December 08, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- Sino-U.S. cold war intensifies over Beijing Olympics (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- U.S.' Beijing Olympics boycott puts Moon in awkward position (Kookmin Daily)
-- New COVID-19 infections likely at around 7,000; virus spread spirals out of control (Donga Ilbo)
-- Daily infections top 6,000 for first time; omicron spreads fast in Seoul (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S. announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea sees 40 pct rise in COVID-19 caseload to 7,000 in one week (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Daily virus cases now in the 6000 range (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S. declares diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics (Hankyoreh)
-- Virus spread getting out of hand with daily cases topping 6,000 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung's Lee replaces top execs with major shakeup in years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lee Jae-yong revamps top executives in major reshuffle (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Samsung shakes up and consolidates management (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Samsung Electronics replaces CEOs (Korea Herald)
-- Omicron feared to be spreading nationwide (Korea Times)
(END)

