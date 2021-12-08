Wednesday's weather forecast
09:00 December 08, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 12/01 Sunny 10
Incheon 10/02 Sunny 10
Suwon 13/00 Sunny 10
Cheongju 12/01 Sunny 0
Daejeon 13/-1 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 10/-1 Sunny 0
Gangneung 14/05 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 13/01 Sunny 0
Gwangju 14/02 Sunny 10
Jeju 16/09 Cloudy 20
Daegu 14/02 Sunny 0
Busan 15/07 Sunny 10
(END)