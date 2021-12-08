Seoul stocks up late Wed. morning on U.S. gains
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks advanced late Wednesday morning, taking a cue from overnight gains on Wall Street that stemmed from easing concerns about the omicron variant.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 26.01 points, or 0.87 percent, to trade at 3,017.73 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a strong start, backed by comments by Anthony Fauci, top medical adviser to the U.S. president, that the symptoms of the omicron variant are most likely lighter than those of other variants.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite soared 3.03 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.4 percent.
Most large caps traded higher in Seoul, unshaken by record daily surge of the new COVID-19 cases in South Korea.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.39 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 1.53 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics gained 3.08 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor increased 0.96 percent.
Electric car battery maker Samsung SDI jumped 3.33 percent, with LG Chem jumping 4.78 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,175.8 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.7 percent from the previous session's close.
