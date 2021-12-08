S. Korea, Russia to bolster cooperation in nuclear energy sector
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Russia agreed to expand their cooperation in developing reliable atomic technology, including the safe dismantling of nuclear plants, the science ministry said Wednesday.
At the 20th joint nuclear power committee meeting, the Ministry of Science and ICT and Russia's state-run Rosatom, which oversees Moscow's nuclear energy project, discussed various ways to expand ties in research in such areas as hydrogen energy and developing small modular reactors.
The two sides also agreed to continue to cooperate in safe dismantling of nuclear plants and to work together in developing technology for the disposal of spent fuel.
