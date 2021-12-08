Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says Beijing Olympic diplomatic boycott not under consideration for now
SEOUL -- South Korea is not considering a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing and the country is still undecided on the matter, a senior presidential official said Wednesday.
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, made the remarks when asked about the U.S. government's announcement to stage a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics due to China's human rights abuses.
Lee welcomes opposition's proposal to allocate 100 tln won to virus-hit small businesses
SEOUL -- Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, on Wednesday welcomed the opposition campaign chief's proposal to spend 100 trillion won (US$84.9 billion) to support small business owners and self-employed people hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have been the stingiest nation in the world when it comes to supporting small business owners, passing over duties to people that are supposed to be handled by the state," Lee said during his campaign event for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Seoul.
BTS secures three prizes at People's Choice Awards
SEOUL -- K-pop superband BTS has won three prizes at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, the latest in a series of honors it took home from the United States this year.
The South Korean group won the group of 2021 and both the song and the music video of 2021 for its megahit "Butter" at the annual ceremony held in person in Santa Monica, California, Tuesday (U.S. time).
(LEAD) Seoul stocks gain for 6th session on eased virus woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks advanced for a sixth straight session Wednesday on the back of eased concerns about the omicron variant. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 10.08 points, or 0.34 percent, to close at 3,001.8 points. The key index retrieved the 3,000-point mark for the first time in about two weeks.
Ruling party mulls changing timing, scope of teenage vaccine pass
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party has begun looking into delaying the introduction of the "vaccine pass" system for children aged 12 to 18 and changing the types of facilities that require the pass after strong protests from students and parents, multiple party officials said Wednesday.
Under rules that took effect Monday, the list of facilities requiring visitors to present a vaccine pass -- proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result -- has expanded to include restaurants, coffee shops, cram schools, study halls and libraries.
Moon to attend Biden's summit for democratic nations
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in will attend a virtual democracy summit to be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden this week, his office said Wednesday.
Moon is expected to brief leaders of some 110 nations on South Korea's achievements in promoting democracy and human rights on Thursday at 10 p.m. (Korean time), presidential officials said.
