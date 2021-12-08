Moon's visit to Australia expected to help secure key mineral products: official
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's upcoming visit to Australia is expected to help South Korea secure key mining products, such as rare earth and lithium, amid the pandemic-hit disruption of global supply chains, a senior presidential official said Wednesday.
Moon will make a four-day state visit to Australia from Sunday as Seoul seeks to enhance its bilateral relationship with Canberra and secure a stable supply of raw materials and key mining products.
The agenda for the visit will be mainly focused on the economy for deepening cooperation with resource-rich Australia, a senior presidential official said.
"The value of strategic cooperation with Australia is significant as demand for key mining products, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and rare earth, are expected to jump," the official said on the condition of anonymity.
Australia also hopes that it will expand exports of key mining products to South Korea, the official said.
South Korea and Australia mark the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties this year.
The two nations will upgrade their relations to a "comprehensive strategic relationship" in the wake of Moon's visit, the official said.
During the visit, Moon is scheduled to visit a monument for Australian veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War and pay his respects. Moon will also hold a dinner meeting with Australian veterans of the Korean War.
Australia fought alongside South Korea during the war to help defend the South from North Korea's invasion.
