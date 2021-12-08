S. Korea, Denmark agree to boost cooperation on polar issues
SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Denmark agreed to enhance cooperation on research and development of polar regions, Seoul's oceans ministry said Wednesday.
South Korea's Oceans and Fisheries Minister Moon Seong-hyeok and Danish Minister of Higher Education and Science Jesper Petersen signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation on science and technology for polar issues, according to the ministry.
Under the agreement, the two countries vowed to exchange information and launch joint projects on various issues in the Arctic and Antarctic regions, and to share infrastructure, including bases, icebreaking boats and drones.
The two sides also decided to set up communication channels to exchange opinions on a regular basis, it added.
"Denmark is one of our key partners in the field, and we've been deepening cooperation regarding climate change and North Pole governance issues," the ministry said in a release.
The ministry said the arrangement is expected to serve as a meaningful step to execute its "2050 Arctic activity strategy," a recently unveiled blueprint to help protect the maritime ecosystem in the North Pole and to become a leading nation in terms of Arctic governance by 2050.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)