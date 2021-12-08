Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #polar issues #climate change

S. Korea, Denmark agree to boost cooperation on polar issues

17:43 December 08, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Denmark agreed to enhance cooperation on research and development of polar regions, Seoul's oceans ministry said Wednesday.

South Korea's Oceans and Fisheries Minister Moon Seong-hyeok and Danish Minister of Higher Education and Science Jesper Petersen signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation on science and technology for polar issues, according to the ministry.

Under the agreement, the two countries vowed to exchange information and launch joint projects on various issues in the Arctic and Antarctic regions, and to share infrastructure, including bases, icebreaking boats and drones.

The two sides also decided to set up communication channels to exchange opinions on a regular basis, it added.

"Denmark is one of our key partners in the field, and we've been deepening cooperation regarding climate change and North Pole governance issues," the ministry said in a release.

The ministry said the arrangement is expected to serve as a meaningful step to execute its "2050 Arctic activity strategy," a recently unveiled blueprint to help protect the maritime ecosystem in the North Pole and to become a leading nation in terms of Arctic governance by 2050.

This photo provided by the Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency on Dec. 2, 2021, shows an unmanned research ship used to explore polar regions. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK