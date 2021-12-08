Go to Contents
Amid omicron fears, S. Korea expands entry ban to 2 additional African countries

19:20 December 08, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea expanded its entry ban to two additional African countries Wednesday amid growing concerns over the fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant.

From Friday to next Thursday, short-term foreign arrivals from Ghana and Zambia will be banned. South Korean nationals and long-term foreign arrivals from these countries will face a mandatory 10-day quarantine, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Effective Nov. 28, South Korea had earlier banned foreign entries from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Eswatini and Nigeria.

South Korea has so far confirmed 38 omicron cases.

International arrivals at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul, meet with quarantine officials on Dec. 6, 2021, before entering mandatory quarantine. (Yonhap)


(END)

