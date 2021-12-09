Korean-language dailies

-- Daily COVID-19 cases enter 7,000 range month quicker than expected (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- COVID-19 goes out of control (Kookmin Daily)

-- Special measures under review as year-end daily COVID-19 cases projected to hit 12,000 (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't relies only on booster shot with daily COVID-19 tally to hit 10,000 (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea on course to hit 10,000 daily COVID-19 cases (Segye Times)

-- People at risk with collapse of K-quarantine (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Is South Korea's medical capacity able to handle daily COVID-19 outbreaks of 10,000 (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Looming specter of 10,000 daily COVID-19 cases (Hankyoreh)

-- Clock is ticking on daily COVID-19 tally of 10,000 (Hankook Ilbo)

-- K-quarantine threatened, fatality rate feared to hit highest level (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Rival parties competing in gambling-like race of monetary easing (Korea Economic Daily)

