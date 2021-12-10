Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Korean-language dailies
-- Government's misjudgment that brought 5th wave of pandemic (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol 38.3 pct, Lee Jae-myung 32.7 pct (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'COVID-19 shock' total population decreases for the first time (Donga Ilbo)
-- Unprecedented suspension of CSAT answer's validity to cause problems on college admission schedule (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Exam takers' confusion inevitable as answer to CSAT question suspended in difficult exam (Segye Times)
-- 1,003 people waiting for hospital beds; '119 emergency patient transfer' on verge of paralysis (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Massive confusion on college admission (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Failure to meet early admission minimum standards likely to occur one after another with difficult exam (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Cannot find answer' CSAT of chaos (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Expedited population disaster, economic growth rate to be in zero pct range after 9 yrs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 30 pct of deceased came in first 40 days of 'living with COVID-19' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Seoul isn't going along with Biden's Olympic boycott (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Jungheung inks Daewoo E&C deal, vows managerial independence (Korea Herald)
-- Samsung names young execs in generational shift (Korea Times)
