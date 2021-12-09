(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 9)

Before becoming president, Moon often raised the issue of then-President Park Geun-hye's "seven missing hours" after the Sewol ferry began to sink on April 16, 2014. He, along with bereaved families of the accident, which left 304 people dead, demanded Cheong Wa Dae clarify what she was doing during those crucial first seven hours of the accident. At that time, Cheong Wa Dae gave no clear explanation, and just repeated that she was in her office working. Now, Cheong Wa Dae is blocking the disclosure of information on what he and his staff did. People are curious about what they are trying to hide and why.

