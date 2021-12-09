(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 9)

Seoul has maintained a cautious approach to dealing with the great power competition. Yet it finds it ever more difficult to continue its balancing act between the U.S., its security ally, and China, its largest trading partner. Such an act seems to be no longer tenable down the road. The Beijing Winter Olympics will put the Moon administration to the test. It remains to be seen what decision President Moon will make over the boycott issue and whether he can proceed with his ambitious peace process for the peninsula before his term ends next May.

