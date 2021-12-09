(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 9)

The government failed to arrange for enough Covid-19 ICU beds in hospitals after the number of daily cases rose to 4,000 last month. Then, it nonchalantly announced the principle that new Covid patients should basically stay at home for treatment. That was irresponsible. That decision by the government only helped increase the risk of infection among family members. We wonder if the government wants to stick with that measure even after those who stay home for treatment are about to grow to 20,000.