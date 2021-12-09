Thursday's weather forecast
09:00 December 09, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 11/02 Sunny 20
Incheon 10/04 Sunny 20
Suwon 11/02 Sunny 20
Cheongju 11/02 Sunny 20
Daejeon 11/01 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 08/-1 Sunny 20
Gangneung 15/05 Sunny 20
Jeonju 12/02 Sunny 20
Gwangju 13/03 Cloudy 30
Jeju 17/10 Cloudy 30
Daegu 12/02 Cloudy 30
Busan 16/07 Sunny 20
