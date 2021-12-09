Go to Contents
Recommended #military coronavirus

Military reports 34 more COVID-19 cases

10:30 December 09, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Thursday reported 34 additional COVID-19 cases, including 31 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,617.

Of the new cases, 22 people are from the Army, six from the Air Force, one from the Navy, four from military units under the direct control of the defense ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, officials said.

Currently, 320 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 885 are breakthrough cases.

This file photo, taken on May 24, 2021, shows a soldier receiving a COVID-19 test at a makeshift virus testing site in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr


