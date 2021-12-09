Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon-German chancellor

Moon congratulates Germany's new chancellor on inauguration

11:22 December 09, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday congratulated Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his official inauguration, saying he hopes to work closely with the new German leader to move relations between the two countries forward.

Moon and Scholz met in late October in Rome, where Moon held a bilateral summit with then German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who stepped down after 16 years in office, on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting.

"I am pleased we met in Rome in October and anticipate closer cooperation for the development of Korea-Germany relations," Moon said in a Twitter post.

This photo, provided by the presidential office in Seoul on Dec. 9, 2021, shows a Twitter post by South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) congratulating Olaf Scholz (2nd from L) on his inauguration as new German chancellor and a photo of their meeting in Rome in October. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK