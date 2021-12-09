Moon congratulates Germany's new chancellor on inauguration
11:22 December 09, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday congratulated Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his official inauguration, saying he hopes to work closely with the new German leader to move relations between the two countries forward.
Moon and Scholz met in late October in Rome, where Moon held a bilateral summit with then German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who stepped down after 16 years in office, on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting.
"I am pleased we met in Rome in October and anticipate closer cooperation for the development of Korea-Germany relations," Moon said in a Twitter post.
