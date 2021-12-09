Go to Contents
Seoul stocks trade higher late Thur. morning

11:29 December 09, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Thursday morning on the back of advances in tech, chemicals and autos.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.43 points, or 0.28 percent, to trade at 3,010.23 points as of 11:20 a.m.

Stocks opened higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 0.64 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1 percent on easing concerns about the omicron variant of the new coronavirus.

Auto and chemical gains led the KOSPI's gain.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched up 0.13 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 1.25 percent.

Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor moved up 0.48 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia advancing 1.08 percent.

Electric car battery maker LG Chem moved up 0.53 percent, but giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics retreated 0.88 percent on easing virus concerns.

The local currency was trading at 1,174.25 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.65 percent from the previous session's close.

