Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #fashion company-creative director #lf #lf daks #burberry

Ex-Burberry chief designer named new creative designer for LF Daks

13:29 December 09, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean fashion retailer LF Corp. said Thursday that it appointed Luc Goidadin, the former chief design officer of British fashion behemoth Burberry, as the new creative director of its luxury brand, LF Daks.

With Goidadin at the helm, LF Daks will be under an overall restructuring process for a higher brand value, LF said.

Since 1983, LF has been operating LF Daks through a licensing contract with British-heritage luxury fashion house Daks.

(PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Under Goidadin's leadership, LF Daks plans to launch a new "ageless" collection that targets all age groups.

Goidadin said the new collection would combine the classic heritage and modern inspirations to make LF Daks a timeless luxury brand.

Goidadin studied fashion design and marketing at Central Saint Martins and the Royal College of Art.

He was recruited by Burberry in 2001, and worked as the chief design officer between 2014 and 2017.

This photo, provided by LF Corp., shows Luc Goidadin, new creative director of its luxury brand LF Daks. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK